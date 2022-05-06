Airline group AIG expects to return to profit this year as passenger numbers rise

Airline group AIG has reported an increase in passenger numbers in the first three months of the year as pandemic restrictions eased and business travel rebounded.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said the group expects to return to profit in the second quarter, and for the full year.

In its consolidated results for the year to March 31, AIG said the lifting of Covid measures, particularly in the UK, has seen a “steep ramp up in capacity” at British Airways and Heathrow airport.

The group said in a statement that it has seen “no noticeable impact” from the war in Ukraine.

AIG reported a first-quarter operating loss of €731m, 32pc down on the more than €1bn (restated) loss made in the same period last year.

Losses after tax and exceptional items were €787m in the first quarter, down almost 27pc on the more than €1bn recorded in the first three months of 2021.

Total revenue was €3.4bn for the first quarter, with passenger revenue of €2.6bn.

Adjusted loss per share has fallen to 16.3 cents, more than a quarter lower than losses per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Passenger capacity in the first three months of 2022 was 65pc of 2019 capacity, up from 58pc at the end of December.

It is planning for full-year passenger capacity of around 80pc of 2019 levels.

Cash was €8.2bn as of the end of March, up €241m since December 2021, with “significantly positive working capital, driven by bookings for the remainder of the year” AIG said.

Cash was impacted by the financing of five Iberia aircraft, which were delivered and paid for in the first quarter but which are not due to be drawn down until the second.

Aircraft financing facilities increased to €4.2bn from just over €4bn in December due to a €200m loan facility for Aer Lingus from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

It brought total liquidity to €12.4bn.

“Demand is recovering strongly in line with our previous expectations. We expect to be profitable from the second quarter onwards and for the full year,” said IAG chief executive officer Luis Gallego.

“Premium leisure continues to be the strongest performing segment and business travel is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

“The group’s operating loss reduced significantly in the first quarter compared to last year, with our losses reflecting normal seasonality, the impact of Omicron and costs associated with ramping up operations.

“Globally the travel industry is facing challenges as a result of the biggest scaling up in operations in history and British Airways is no exception. The welcome removal of UK’s stringent travel restrictions, combined with strong pent-up demand, have contributed to a steep ramp up in capacity. The airline’s focus at the moment is on improving operations and customer experience and enhancing operational resilience.”