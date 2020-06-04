Aircraft lessor NAC to tap shareholders in $60m deal

Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) will go to the High Court today to petition for a scheme of arrangement. If approved by lenders, it will secure a standstill on tens of millions of dollars in interest payments due over the next six months on $6bn (€5.3bn) of debt, the Irish Independent has learned.

The move won't affect NAC's current indebtedness, however, and the company will continue to operate as usual.

And it's understood that the company, the world's largest lessor of regional aircraft, has secured an agreement for a $60m (€53m) equity injection from its four owners, which include KIRKBI, the private investment office of the Kristiansen family that owns the Lego empire.

The largest shareholder in NAC - which was founded in Denmark - is Sweden's EQT, a global private equity giant. The other shareholders are Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and NAC's founder, Martin Møller.

The fresh equity investment by the shareholders in NAC is seen to underscore their commitment in the lessor and the hope that smaller, regional aircraft will become an increasingly important part of the airline industry as carriers deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and depressed passenger demand.

"The new equity is a signal by shareholders of their confidence in the prospects for the business and their support for its strategy," said an NAC source.

All major aircraft-leasing companies have been juggling their finances in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as it batters the world's aviation market.

In response to questions last night from the Irish Independent, Søren M Overgaard, NAC's chief executive, said "no aircraft lessor is immune" to the effects of the pandemic.

"The anticipation of a prolonged recovery from Covid-19 drove the requirement to undertake this complex engagement process with our lenders," he said.

"We remain committed to emerging stronger and more robust in the aftermath of the pandemic. While the extent and full impact of Covid-19 is unknown, we remain confident of our ability to navigate through this period."

There are about 80 lenders to NAC, whose chief commercial officer is Jim Murphy, and discussions with them are already at an advanced stage.

The scheme of arrangement will propose a standstill on interest payments for six months, and on principal for nine months.

In order for the scheme of arrangement to be sanctioned by the High Court, approval needs to be secured by NAC from creditors worth 75pc in value and more than 50pc in number.

NAC is understood to be hoping that approval from lenders will be secured later this month, with the scheme of arrangement becoming effective shortly after. NAC's financial year ends this month.

Across the aircraft leasing industry, about 80pc of lease revenue isn't currently being paid by airlines, as they grapple with grounded fleets and skeletal revenue.

NAC has a fleet of 500 aircraft and 78 customers. Its clients include British Airways, Air Canada and Lufthansa.

