Aircoach could have new owner within months

UK transport giant First Group said it's looking to sell its bus division, which includes the Irish business.

FirstGroup is also selling the iconic Greyhound coach service in the United States as part of a new strategy that will see America become its core market. It will focus on the provision of student transportation and the management of public bus systems there.

It confirmed that the so-called separation plan for its First Bus operation could include a sale of Aircoach, which employs about 200.

"Please be assured that as this process unfolds, we will continue to operate our services as usual, including Aircoach, working closely with our local authority partners and demonstrating our commitment to our customers through the service we offer them," said a spokesman for the group.

First Group acquired a 90pc stake in Aircoach in 2003 for €15m. Aircoach founder John O'Sullivan was left with a 10pc holding at the time, but First Group later bought him out.

Aircoach operates a number of services connecting Dublin Airport with Dublin city centre, and also operates non-stop services to the airport from Cork and Belfast.

In the financial year to the end of March last year, the company behind the Aircoach service generated turnover of €26.6m, which was 5.6pc higher than in the previous year.

It said that an increase in inter-urban route services pushed the figure higher, while passenger numbers also increased.

However, despite the increase in turnover, the company's operating profit tumbled 25pc to €4.7m.

"Driver costs rose significantly, partly due to inflationary wage pressure, but principally due to the necessity to restore driver numbers to cover the additional routes provided," the directors of the company noted in the 2018 accounts.

The company also paid a €3.8m dividend to its parent firm during the year, down from the €6m it paid a year earlier.

