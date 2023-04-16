| 8.7°C Dublin

Airbnb supply down by almost a third since start of Covid, analysis shows

Average daily rates charged up 46pc to €160.05 in three years

Airbnb costs are rising Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

Irish property listings on Airbnb have slumped since the start of the pandemic, fresh analysis shows, suggesting more hosts are leaving the market at a time when the Government and the European Union are devising stricter regulations of short-term lettings in a bid to free up residential housing.

Despite a post-Covid recovery in supply and demand -- especially in the cities – average monthly listings in the 12 months through February 2023 are down 29pc to 19,531 compared to the 12 months through February 2020, just before the first Covid-19 restrictions reduced Airbnb rentals to a trickle. The number of nights stayed was down 8pc in the same period.

