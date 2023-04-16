Airbnb supply down by almost a third since start of Covid, analysis shows

Irish property listings on Airbnb have slumped since the start of the pandemic, fresh analysis shows, suggesting more hosts are leaving the market at a time when the Government and the European Union are devising stricter regulations of short-term lettings in a bid to free up residential housing.

Despite a post-Covid recovery in supply and demand -- especially in the cities – average monthly listings in the 12 months through February 2023 are down 29pc to 19,531 compared to the 12 months through February 2020, just before the first Covid-19 restrictions reduced Airbnb rentals to a trickle. The number of nights stayed was down 8pc in the same period.

The trend is more pronounced in Dublin, Waterford, Galway, Limerick, and Cork, with supply in the cities down 52pc and demand down 55pc since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to figures compiled for The Sunday Independent by AirDNA, a short-term analytics provider. Outside the cities, monthly lists are 18pc lower than in the 12 months to February 2020, with demand down 8pc.

Average daily rates (ADRs) across Ireland are up 46pc to €160.05 compared to the 12 months through February 2020, thanks to a surge in prices in 2021 amid a staycation boom. However, ADR growth slowed to 9pc – close to inflation – in the 12 months to February 2023. This suggests rising costs are putting pressure on operators’ margins, AirDNA said.

In the year through February 2023, average monthly listings in Dublin jumped 14pc, compared to a total fall of 58pc from three years earlier, while demand nights rose 63pc. Excess demand helped drive up the capital’s ADR to €177.19 from €146.20 in one year.

Ruairí Cluskey, AirDNA’s Irish account executive, said: “While Ireland was harder hit by the pandemic than some other European countries and is also taking longer to reach recovery, the strong marketing of Ireland as a cultural destination both for European guests and those from further afield should continue to bring higher demand, especially as Asian travellers return to the market.

“New legislation will likely weed out unprofessional hosts and low-quality listings. Currently, the highest occupancy is in smaller and budget listings, so there’s clearly still room for more of these types of listings, though larger and luxury properties can still reach higher revenues.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Airbnb was unable to respond to queries at the time of going to print. Airbnb's revenue in 2022 was up 40pc from the previous year, making it the company’s most profitable year on record.

Market research conducted by AirDNA has been cited by outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.