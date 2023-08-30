Airbnb research finds spending linked to platform contributed €500m to Irish economy last year

New research commissioned by Airbnb has found that the platform contributed over €500m to Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

Spending linked to Airbnb also represented more than 10pc of all international tourism spending here in 2022, according to a report from New Oxford Economics.

“In 2022, guests using the platform accounted for over €500m of tourism spending with much of it benefitting local tourism businesses, beyond the hosts on Airbnb themselves,” said David Goodger, managing director of European and Middle Eastern tourism economics at Oxford Economics.

Airbnb offerings now account for 6pc of all nights in paid accommodation across Ireland last year, while the typical host earns just over €5,600 across the year.

Demand for stays in the south-west of the country matched interest in Dublin accommodation, with the same number of nights stayed in both regions.

These locations accounted for 44pc of the total number of nights booked on the platform.

The number of nights stayed in the west was close behind the capital, the research revealed.

Airbnb-related economic activity in Dublin was valued at €152m in the research, accounting for around 30pc of the total economic impact across the country.

Activity in Kerry and Cork was valued at €107m.

The report also stated that jobs linked to Airbnb activity in Ireland represented around 5pc of total employment in the tourism sector, accounting for almost 5,000 jobs.

Other sectors that benefitted from an increase in visitors included food and beverage services, arts and entertainment and transport.

Private room bookings – rooms within a person’s home- also received a boost in popularity in 2022. Around 16pc of all bookings on the platform here were for private rooms.

This figure rose to 30pc in the capital, according to the report.

"We want to play our part as a key pillar of the Irish tourism economy, and support the introduction of a host register to protect Ireland’s tourism, unlock the benefits of hosting for Irish families, and help local authorities to clamp down on property speculators,” Airbnb Ireland’s head of public policy Derek Nolan said.

In December 2022, cabinet ministers signed off on plans to create this register to clamp down on property owners renting accommodation on short-term letting sites for longer than they are supposed to.

However, in March, the European Commission delayed the short-term letting register until December.