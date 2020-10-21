Airbnb is 'unfair competition' - popular hotel manager

The general manager of popular Dublin hotel Buswells, Paul Gallagher, has said he views Airbnb as “unfair competition” in the tourism sector.

Speaking at an Oireachtas committee, Mr Gallagher, who is also chair of the central marketing partnership at Tourism Ireland, was responding to comments from Deputy Ciarán Cannon.

The Fine Gael TD for Galway East said Airbnb was bringing tourists to very rural parts of the country.

The committee hearing was taking places hours before new, stricter restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 come into place. These restrictions will impact thousands of hotels and restaurants, as well as retailers, across the country.

During the hearing, which was discussing the Tourism Recovery Plan, Mr Gallagher warned he sees solvency in the sector becoming “a big issue.”

“There are over 57,000 bedrooms unoccupied across the state. Business owners are at their wits end as to how they are going to sustain their business,” he said.

No business wants to talk about their solvency difficulties, according to Mr Gallagher.

Also speaking at the hearing was Ruth Andrews, chief executive of the Incoming Tour Operators Association (ITOA).

Ms Andrews said every effort is being made to help small businesses in the tourism sector and make sure they get the supports they need.

In addition, there are broader supports available through local enterprise offices, she said.

“In terms of getting supports out, every assistance is being given, particularly through work of Fáilte Ireland, they are looking and talking to the industry all the time to see how they can support it.”

Ways need to be found to grow domestic tourism, she said, and that this growth is spread across the island of Ireland.

“This is a three-year recovery plan, we need to do specific things now in the survival phase,” Ms Andrews added.

It comes as ratings agency Moody’s said the new Covid restrictions will further hurt the activity of hotels, cafes and restaurants, “many of which were the worst hit from an earlier lockdown and have not yet recovered.”

The note from Moody’s highlighted data from the Central Bank, which found that as of May this year almost half of outstanding loans in the hospitality sector were in some form of payment break.

The Central Bank figures cover the three largest banks in the State, namely AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Ulster Bank.

Online Editors