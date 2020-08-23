Air travel recovery takes a dive amid new restrictions

'Britain brought back quarantine rules for arrivals from Spain on July 26, just over two weeks after saying travel there was safe, and so far in August has added France, Croatia and Austria to the list with less than two days notice' (stock photo)

Europe's travel recovery stalled at the start of August after a stronger performance in July, with Ryanair saying last week that it would cut flights, as quarantine rules and warnings over rising infection rates created uncertainty and deterred trips.

In July, ticket numbers for cross-border air travel within Europe stood at 28pc of 2019's levels, as Europeans began to travel again after months of lockdown.

But by the first week of August, volumes had fallen to 18pc according to data provided by travel analysis group ForwardKeys.

Britain brought back quarantine rules for arrivals from Spain on July 26, just over two weeks after saying travel there was safe, and so far in August has added France, Croatia and Austria to the list with less than two days notice.

Rising Covid-19 infection levels in Spain have also prompted Austria, Sweden and Germany to warn against travel to the whole country or regions within it

Ryanair said it would reduce capacity for September and October.

Reuters