Air traffic controllers on union committee face dismissal threat

Claim staff intimidated into not cooperating with a controversial overtime call-in system

An air traffic control tower at Dublin Airport Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Members of a trade union committee that represents air traffic controllers have been threatened with potential dismissal as a row over the use of overtime and other issues at the Irish Aviation Authority escalated this weekend.

The nine-member Fórsa-affiliated committee – made up of locally-elected air traffic controllers – could face charges of gross misconduct, according to trade union sources.

IAA has previously accused the committee of intimidating controllers into not cooperating with a controversial overtime call-in system.

