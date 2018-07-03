Air traffic control strikes sees Ryanair cancel more than 1,000 flights in June

Low fares airline Ryanair cancelled over 1,100 flights in June as air traffic control strikes and staff shortages among air traffic controllers took its toll.

More than 210,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in June as a result of four weekends of air traffic control strikes and repeated UK, German and French air traffic control staff shortages, according to the airline.

In comparison, the airline cancelled only 41 flights in June last year.

In a statement today Ryanair said that it was calling for "urgent" action from the European Commission and European governments to improve the effect of further air traffic control strikes and staff shortages.

"Ryanair calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to ameliorate the effect of ATC strikes and staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France from disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe’s consumers this summer," Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer at Ryanair, said.

Overall and passenger traffic was up 7pc year-on-year at the airline to 12.6 million in June.

The load factor was unchanged year-on-year at 96pc.

Rolling annual traffic to June grew 7pc to 132.9 million customers.

