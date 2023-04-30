Air traffic control staff crisis is major threat to services, says trade union

Irish Aviation Authority insists safety is a priority and its procedures are robust

Fórsa says staff shortages as a result of the failure to recruit and train staff have closed Dublin airspace for short periods of time. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Fearghal O'Connor

Air traffic controllers have claimed that a staffing crisis at the Irish Aviation Authority threatens massive disruption, curtails the use of Dublin’s new €320m runway and poses safety risks.

Latest Irish Business