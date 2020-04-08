Air traffic control defers EU-wide fees as flights fall by 90pc

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) will allow airlines to defer air traffic control bills into the second half of next year in a bid to prop up the stricken sector.

The IAA is one of Europe's busiest air traffic control agencies, managing 451,000 sq km of airspace and the crucial gateway for air traffic between Europe and North America.

Airlines are facing an "unprecedented collapse of business" as traffic at Irish airports looks likely to remain 90pc lower than normal through May, the IAA warned.

It issued the grim forecast as it welcomed a Europe-wide decision by air traffic authorities to defer €1.1bn in charges due to be paid by airlines.

These fees for February-May 2020 now will fall due in a period running from the final quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

The IAA said its controllers handled 62,449 flights last month, including overflights in Irish airspace and North Atlantic traffic.

That is 28.6pc less than a year ago, reflecting airlines' decision to ground fleets in the final days of March.

IAA chief executive Peter Kearney said flight volumes this month are 90pc lower than normal and this is likely to last through May.

He backed an agreement yesterday involving 41 member states of Eurocontrol, the umbrella body for promoting safe air navigation across Europe and parts of north Africa and the Middle East, which also suspends some regulatory burdens on airlines and pilots. They agreed to postpone charges for air traffic control services, as well as to grant automatic extensions to expiring pilot licences and aircraft airworthiness certificates "where there is no impact on safety".

Mr Kearney said: "We are committed to helping the airlines to weather this unprecedented collapse of business. Ireland is an island relying on a strong airline service for our economy.

"So these financial and regulatory mechanisms make absolute sense to help the airlines during this period."

Indo Business