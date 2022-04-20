Air passenger numbers down 76pc on pre-pandemic levels last year

Passenger numbers at Irish airports were still 76pc below pre-pandemic levels last year, despite improving over 2020 volumes.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), nearly 30 million fewer passengers used Irish airports last year compared to 2019, before the pandemic hit.

In 2019, just under 39 million passengers flew to and from Irish airports. That number dropped to just 8.3 million in 2020 and rose slightly to 9.1 million in 2021.

Half of the passengers who passed through Irish airports last year (4.5 million) did so in the final three months of the year.

But even those figures are still 47pc down on the same three months of 2019.

However, when compared to 2020, passenger numbers were 10pc up in 2021, with Dublin airport accounting for 90pc of all air passengers carried in the year.

The most popular routes for Dublin airport last year were London and Amsterdam, the CSO said today. London was also the top route for Cork, Kerry and Knock airports.

Nine out of every 10 passengers (92pc) on international flights were travelling to or from Europe last year, with the UK and Spain the most popular European destinations.

The US was the most popular route outside of Europe.

Irish airports handled more than 94,000 flights last year, down 66pc compared to 2019, despite increasing 1pc in 2021, compared with 2020.

Air freight handled by Irish airports last year rose 16pc to 160,855 tonnes in 2021 and was 10pc up on 2019 levels. The vast majority (91pc) was international freight.

“The figures continue to show a significant decline in international travel during 2021 compared to pre-Covid-19 travel figures, but an increase compared with 2020,” said CSO statistician Nele van der Wielen.

“The number of flights fell slightly in 2021 compared with 2020 but there were more than one-third (34pc) fewer flights taken in 2021 when compared with 2019.”

The figures were published the day after the Department of Transport announced €16.4m in aid for regional airports over the next four years.

It was the first time Shannon and Cork airports were included in the regional funding plan, which is limited by size and passenger numbers.

Shannon airport will receive €4.3m, while Cork airport has been granted €5.5m.

Limerick’s Chamber of Commerce has called on the Department of Transport to “compel” Dublin airport to work with regional airports to help solve its capacity issues.