Aidan Williams appointed chairman of Nama

Aidan Williams has been appointed chairman of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), effective from 21 December.

He is replacing Frank Daly, who has come to the end of his second term as chairman of the so-called bad bank, and who is retiring.

Mr Williams was appointed to the board of Nama in April, and has over 40 years experience in international capital markets, investment banking, fund management and stockbroking.

He is the current chairman of both Macquarie Capital Ireland and Unicredit Bank Ireland.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Williams on his appointment as chairman of the Nama board, this is an important and demanding role and I wish the agency continued success under his chairmanship.”

Earlier this year Minister Donohoe extended the life of Nama to 2025, in a decision that he said would allow it to work through a small number of remaining loans.

Nama paid €32bn to buy up €72bn of bad bank loans against property after the crash and had been due to end its life in 2021.

Online Editors