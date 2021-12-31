AIB's €4.1bn purchase of Ulster Bank loans faces more scrutiny

AIB’s planned €4.1bn acquisition of corporate and commercial loans from Ulster Bank is facing deeper scrutiny by the competition watchdog, it emerged this afternoon.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said today that it intends to undertake a so-called Phase 2 investigation of the planned purchase.

“Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” it said in a statement.

“The CCPC will publish its Phase 1 determination no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version,” it added.

Read More

The watchdog is now accepting submissions from interested parties, with a January 21 deadline.

AIB announced in June that it had secured a binding agreement with Ulster Bank and its owner, NatWest, to buy €4.2bn of performing corporate and commercial loans. The had inked a memorandum of understanding on the deal earlier in the year.

“AIB will acquire the portfolio for a total consideration of €4.1bn, equivalent to 97.63pc of par value, payable in cash funded from its existing resources,” noted AIB during the summer.

NatWest confirmed in February that it intended to exit the Irish market after a 160-year presence, a move that followed a strategic review.

In July, Permanent TSB signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire more than €7bn in Ulster Bank mortgages and small business loans, along with 25 branches.

Ulster Bank racked up big losses in Ireland during the financial crisis and has significant amounts of capital tied up here.

Belgian bank KBC is also exiting the Irish market.

In October, the CCPC said it was undertaking a Phase 2 probe of Bank of Ireland’s planned acquisition of €9bn in performing loans from KBC.