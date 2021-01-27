| 8.6°C Dublin

AIB won’t buy Goodbody unless bonus ban is relaxed

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will have to sign off on bonuses. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will have to sign off on bonuses. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

AIB is still seeking Government sign-off to be allowed pay bonuses to staff at Goodbody Stockbrokers in what is understood to be a necessary condition of a deal being agreed, the Irish Independent understands.

Well placed sources say the bank will not go ahead with a Goodbody deal unless it gets a free hand to pay bonuses, or variable pay as it is known in the industry.

The bank and the department declined to comment.

