AIB won’t buy Goodbody unless bonus ban is relaxed

AIB is still seeking Government sign-off to be allowed pay bonuses to staff at Goodbody Stockbrokers in what is understood to be a necessary condition of a deal being agreed, the Irish Independent understands.

Well placed sources say the bank will not go ahead with a Goodbody deal unless it gets a free hand to pay bonuses, or variable pay as it is known in the industry.

The bank and the department declined to comment.

The talks aimed at concluding a €130m takeover of the country’s second biggest stockbroker are well advanced, with a transaction set to be concluded in February.

Senior figures at AIB see significant potential value for the bank in adding Goodbody’s fee generating wealth management division as a way to address its own current over reliance on loan interest income, which is set to remain weak thanks to ECB policy.

With banks holding a huge glut of savings a takeover would likely see AIB move to offer Goodbody’s investment products to its huge customer base including integrated into banking apps.

However, AIB and other bailed out banks, are subject to a salary cap of a maximum €500,000 a year pay, and an effective ban on staff bonuses – which are taxed at 89pc.

The bans have been in place since the banks needed to be rescued during the financial crisis but as things stand would extend to any business, such as Goodbody, bought by a bailed out bank.

Any changes to remuneration require formal approval from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and given the political sensitivity, would likely need buy-in from across the three parties in the coalition government.

It is understood that AIB has yet to secure that agreement and is currently in consultation with the Department on the issue.

The bank is understood to be seeking a concession on the punitive tax but only for Goodbody.

The largely taxpayer owned bank regards bonuses as a crucial element of pay for staff at the stockbroker where they are the industry norm.

In part that’s because one alternative would be to raise basic pay for staff even in bad years. Goodbody Stockbrokers has not paid any bonuses over the past two years but in good years bonuses can be a big part of employees’ income and without that incentive it is feared many of the most in demand staff would simply leave; potentially hurting the performance and value of the business.

The €500,000-a-year pay cap is understood to be much less of an issue, with relatively few Goodbody staff paid at that level, particularly outside of its small London office. The salary cap at banks has only ever been imposed on new joiners, so even when it is enforced no-one has had to take a pay cut to be brought in line with the cap.

The €130m price under discussion is a multiple of the €24m AIB sold Goodbody for in 2010 after the last financial crisis but well under the €155m bid by Bank of China for the stockbroker two years ago.

Goodbody's majority shareholder Fexco is known to be keen to sell, having suffered twice from agreed deals that later fell down.

If the minister backs the bonus deal and a takeover agreement is finalised in February it will still require regulatory sign off from the Central Bank and from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, but none of that is anticipated to be a big issue.