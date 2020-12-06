AIB will still have plenty to prove if Goodbody deal prevails

AIB is in savings mode as it presses ahead with job cuts, vacates Dublin offices and slims back its offering in the UK.

However, it appears to be doing a dance with stockbrokers Goodbody, which needs to seal a deal with a new suitor after two Chinese matches failed to deliver.

On the face of it, Goodbody could make a good acquisition target for AIB.

Substantial international expansion is off the cards for Irish banks for the foreseeable future. Regulators and shareholders are unlikely to condone such ambitions in light of several failures by the industry, ranging from the banking crisis to the more recent tracker mortgage scandal.

So opportunities to grow and diversify are limited to domestic endeavours.

Rival Bank of Ireland has made its intentions clear in the area of private banking. According to reports in autumn, CEO Francesca McDonagh, whose own background is in wealth management, is keen to make acquisitions in this area.

AIB's own offering is limited at the moment and it relies on Irish Life for investment products. I hear the service AIB does offer its high-net-worth clients is excellent, so the bank no doubt feels it is missing a trick in a potentially lucrative area when margins in other parts of the business are squeezed.

During its sale process, Goodbody packaged itself into wealth management and investment banking (including bonds, and corporate finance).

AIB could potentially acquire Goodbody's wealth management arm and quickly integrate it into its own operations - possibly dropping the Goodbody name in time - tapping into an existing client base with plenty of rich pickings.

Investment banking may be less appealing, but AIB could spin it out or not buy it in the first place.

CEO Colin Hunt gave away little about AIB's appetite for such a deal when revealing the financial services group's new three-year strategy last week, only to say that AIB wants to "diversify... revenue to become a full service provider of financial services for our customers".

He added that the bank would like to fill product gaps, particularly in the life, pensions and investment segments at a time of sustained low interest rates.

While some elements of a Goodbody acquisition make sense, the Department of Finance is believed to have differing views internally as to just how appealing the prospect of AIB buying Goodbody - which it sold in 2010 for €24m - would be.

A number of sources expect any price tag to be well under €100m, excluding the €50m in cash (from the sale of the Irish Stock Exchange) that had been part of the Chinese headline number of €155m.

It has been speculated that the parties are keen to keep it under €100m as this would mean that AIB, which is 71pc owned by the State, would need no formal Department approval.

Yet it should not be too much of a stretch for AIB to keep the price down. The wealth management business - if it was delivering profits of €3m or €4m a year - could secure good multiples, even perhaps €50m. It is about long-term relationships which should deliver for years to come.

The investment banking arm would be less valuable - a total price tag of €80m might be realistic for Goodbody given its disappointments with the Chinese.

And Goodbody had a challenging 2020, availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme aimed at companies hit by a fall in revenue of 25pc or more.

While there is a sense of economic optimism given recent vaccine news, there are still plenty of uncertainties in the year ahead and some observers believe AIB might be better to keep its powder dry.

It may need to play its part in supporting businesses and individuals who might not bounce back from the pandemic for some time. Hunt would no doubt point out that the purchase price would be a very small part of AIB's capital firepower.

But any deal would be against a backdrop of a tough environment for Irish banking, with AIB trading a steep discount to its book value. KBC Ireland CEO Peter Roebben recently told the Irish Independent that Irish banks are on a "razor's edge" in terms of profitability, while Goldman Sachs has been hired to advise NatWest on its future in the Republic of Ireland.

With political commentary on AIB's 1,500 jobs cuts already gaining traction, it would only be a matter of time before politicians started to raise questions about the wisdom of forking out tens of millions of euro for Goodbody at this time.

With this mind, while AIB may not wish to seek formal approval for a deal, it would be very foolish not to have the backing of its largest shareholder.

If the deal does not go ahead for whatever reason, AIB can walk away relatively unscathed. Goodbody could do without another suitor falling by the wayside.

If AIB does buy Goodbody it would mark its re-emergence from the enormous crisis it plunged into 13 years ago and which it struggled to escape from for many years. The spotlight would be on AIB to prove it can buy businesses such as Goodbody, successfully diversify and add value for its shareholders.