AIB will still have plenty to prove if Goodbody deal prevails

Samantha McCaughren

Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

AIB is in savings mode as it presses ahead with job cuts, vacates Dublin offices and slims back its offering in the UK.

However, it appears to be doing a dance with stockbrokers Goodbody, which needs to seal a deal with a new suitor after two Chinese matches failed to deliver.

On the face of it, Goodbody could make a good acquisition target for AIB.

