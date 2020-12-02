AIB to cut 1,500 jobs, close some branches as it moves to save costs

AIB plans to cut 1,500 jobs, shut some of its branches, and pull out of much of its UK lending as part of a move to save costs.

The State-backed bank will re-start its voluntary redundancy programme early next year, this had been paused in March.

The redundancy progamme is expected to be completed by 2023.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union, said the announcement of the redundancies “is ill timed and should be postponed."

"We are still in the middle of a world -wide pandemic. No major announcements on job cuts should be made at this stage, particularly by a bank that is part owned by the Irish Government,” Mr O’Connell added.

AIB plans to merge a small number of branches, in Dublin, Cork and Galway in the first half of next year.

The bank, which has just completed a strategic review, re-assessed its future head office requirements in Dublin, which currently account for 50pc of its total property costs.

AIB earlier this week completed the exit from its former headquarters at Bankcentre, Ballsbridge and will leave adjacent premises at Hume House by the end of the year.

It is planning to vacate a further three of its six remaining Dublin head office locations as leases come up for renewal over the next few years.

Among the AIB branches that will close are AIB’s Westmoreland Street operations in Dublin,

Eyre Square will move to Lynch’s Castle in Galway, and the Patrick Street branch in Cork with move to 66, South Mall, Cork.

In the UK, AIB’s future focus will be on lending to corporates in the renewable, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors - the bank will exit small and medium lending in Britain.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said: “Our strategic plan, which will be implemented over the next three years, has been influenced by the accelerating effect of Covid-19 on customers’ preference for digital banking and emerging new trends in how and where our people work.”

“Our heightened focus on cost controls, the pursuit of new growth opportunities and our investment in digital innovation will enhance the range of financial services and products for our customers, while generating value for our shareholders and putting the bank on an even stronger footing to meet the challenges ahead,’’ he added.

The bank is looking to make additional cost savings of €150m a year, as it aims to reduce running costs to €1.35bn on an annual basis by 2023.

In its annual report released in March the bank said it was aiming for €1.5bn of yearly costs – excluding exceptional items - in its medium to long-term targets.

The bank is also targeting a return on tangible equity (ROTE) – a way of measuring profitability – of more than 8pc by 2023.

Mr Hunt said Covid-19 has “dramatically changed the operating environment, presenting both challenges and opportunities and accelerating the trends of digitalisation, changing ways of working and sustainability.

In short, it has made significant change both necessary and possible. Accordingly, we are recommitting to our target to deliver a ROTE of greater than 8pc."

In June AIB announced a huge €1.2bn hit to its balance sheet from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impairment is overwhelmingly forward-looking and driven by financial models rather than any realised losses.

It tipped the bank to a pre-tax loss of €909m for the first six months of year.

Online Editors