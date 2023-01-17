AIB taps into ESG for €750m bond deal

AIB has borrowed €750m on the bond market to target lending for projects with “clear social benefits” for communities across Ireland.

The bank said it plans to use the funds raised to lend to projects in the education, healthcare and social and affordable housing sectors. The funds will also be used to provide loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are based in socio-economically disadvantaged areas in Ireland.

This is the second bond deal of this kind for the bank.

Last March, AIB raised €1bn through the issuance of a similar social bond. This deal was a first for an Irish bank, with AIB tapping into an investor group with mandates to support investments which meet strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

The final order book of the latest bond comprised 240 investors, spread across 21 countries. The bond also counts towards AIB’s Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL), a standard measure used by regulators to assess a bank’s ability to withstand losses.

AIB’s social bonds are aligned with the International Capital Markets Association’s (ICMA) Social Bond Principles which govern the use of the bond proceeds, as well as the related transparency and reporting requirements.

The bank has also raised €3.25bn from the issuance of green bonds since 2020 to fund lending to projects that are targeted at fighting climate change.

“Investors are increasingly choosing to invest in firms with strong Environmental, Social and Governance credentials,” AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said.

“AIB’s second social bond has raised €750m for lending to projects which will support positive societal change, help provide new social and affordable housing, support access to education and healthcare, and finance SMEs in disadvantaged areas.”