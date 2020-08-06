AIB sets aside €1.2bn to cover Covid losses

AIB has set aside €1.2bn to deal with losses due to Covid-19 across all its portfolios, according to interim results.

The bank reported a loss of €700m for the first six months of this year.

It comes a day after Bank of Ireland announced a loss of €669m for the same period.

New lending at AIB reduced by €1.6bn or 27pc to €4.4bn during the six month period, while retail banking new lending was down 13pc.

During the period AIB’s net interest income – a key barometer of a bank’s profitability – declined 8pc to €967m.

The bank expects net interest income for the year to be €1.9bn, 5pc lower than originally expected.

Elsewhere, the bank’s performing loan book decreased €2bn to €56.8bn as redemptions exceeded new lending.

Customer accounts of €75.7bn at June 30 have significantly increased from €71.8bn at December 2019.

As part of what the bank said was a continued focus on cost disciple, the number of people employed full-time has decreased by 6pc compared to June 2019.

The bank said it is currently considering the future shape of the business in order to adjust to the financial impact of Covid-19, and “to examine the opportunities presented by the crisis, namely, the acceleration of themes such as digitisation, flexible working.”

Online Editors