AIB set to grab last of Ulster Bank assets with tracker mortgage deal

AIB has confirmed it is now in exclusive discussions with NatWest to buy a €6bn portfolio of Ulster Bank tracker mortgages as part of the UK bank’s departure plan.

The potential deal, which has long been rumoured to be in the works, would involve the transfer of Ulster Bank’s last remaining performing assets as the bank exits the Irish market this year.

It would involve thousands of customer accounts moving from one bank to the other, but terms and conditions - most importantly the competitive pricing – would remain the same.

However, tracker customers will be paying higher prices once the European Central Bank (ECB) starts increasing interest rates.

The Indo Daily: Don't bank on it: Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks

Read More

Analysts welcomed the development, saying it would improve AIB’s net interest income and make better use of the bank’s excess liquidity and capital.

AIB is highly capitalised and has a large surplus of customer deposits due to a significant increase in savings during the pandemic. Its ability to increase lending organically is partly constrained by the limited supply of new housing and Central Bank mortgage rules, which effectively caps its home loans.

Buying Ulster Bank’s book of trackers, which have an average yield 1pc above the ECB refinancing rate, represents an attractive alternative to AIB as it seeks to benefit from coming rate increases and a less competitive Irish banking landscape.

“While we await key details on the tracker portfolio (pricing and earnings), a transaction pivots AIB to higher earnings – utilising near-term surplus capital and liquidity – and should be attractive on an earnings accretion basis,” wrote Davy analyst Diarmaid Sheridan in a note to clients.

The news follows the approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on Thursday of AIB’s acquisition of €4.2bn of Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans despite acknowledging that the deal would reduce competition in business banking.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said the approval was “another important milestone in AIB’s inorganic strategy and follows the successful integration of Goodbody last year”.

However, the watchdog’s grudging consent came with a measure of objection, with the CCPC acknowledging in its own determination that international studies have shown less banking competition leads to “poorer outcomes for business borrowers in terms of pricing, innovation and service”.

“This is substantiated by some of the business customers contacted by the CCPC, who indicated that they had concerns with the exit of Ulster Bank from the State,” it added.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin said “the strong reservations expressed by the CCPC will be noted by other parties seeking competition clearance for acquisitions in the domestic market”.