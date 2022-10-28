AIB sees income rise following interest rates increases

AIB has increased income by 17pc, a rise largely due to the massive increase in interest rates since July.

This included a 10pc growth in net increase income, with other income increasing by 40pc.

The bank now anticipates net interest income to grow by 15pc this year as growth remains “ supported by the higher interest rate environment.”

AIB had originally expected net interest income growth to rise by 10pc compared to 2021.

AIB also updated guidance for other income which is now expected to rise to €700m.

New lending was also on the rise, with the bank recording lending of €9bn in the first nine months of the year. This marked an increase of 25pc from this time last year.

This includes €3.5bn worth of loans in Q3.

Costs were also up 7pc, a rise of 2pc on an underlying basis from last year. The bank now expects higher costs of €1.65bn due to inflationary pressures, higher salary costs and onboarding.

AIB had expected costs to rise to €1.6bn this year.

The bank’s non performing loans decreased to €2.4bn, representing 3.9pc of gross loans. This was down from the €3.1bn reported at the end of last year.

As Ulster Bank and KBC prepare to exit the market, AIB has opened 350,000 new accounts in the year to date, an increase of 82pc from the same time in 2021.

At the end of September, €1.5bn of Ulster Bank corporate and commercial customer loans have migrated to AIB, with the full transfer of loans and customers expected by the first half of 2023.

The agreed acquisition of €5.7bn Ulster Bank performing tracker mortgages is currently undergoing CCPC approval.

“Notwithstanding the global macro economic uncertainty and volatility, the Irish economy is demonstrating resilience supported by growth, record levels of employment and low leverage,” said chief executive Colin Hunt.

“Against this backdrop, AIB recorded robust new lending of €9bn to September and as two banks exit the Irish market, we are welcoming new customers with an 82pc increase in the number of accounts opened.”