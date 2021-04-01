AIB seeks permission to buy back some of State’s shares

AIB is seeking permission to buy back some of the State's 71pc shareholding in the bank after its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 1.

In a resolution to be voted on at the meeting, the bank has asked shareholders to approve an off-market transaction with the Minister for Finance to repurchase shares in the bank.

The resolution would allow the bank to buy back up to 4.99pc of its shares without seeking further shareholder approval.

At the current share price, that means AIB could spend nearly €300m to redeem that proportion of shares.

Such a deal would have the effect of reducing the State's ownership stake and returning a significant sum to the Exchequer at a time when the public finances are under strain from Covid emergency measures.

As the State holds a large majority of shares in AIB, the resolution is certain to pass.

Bank share buybacks have become attractive in recent months as a way of rewarding shareholders whose dividends have been suspended due to pandemic restrictions.

They are of particular benefit to government shareholders eager to exit their ownership in domestic banks while securing a fair return for taxpayers.

Buybacks are also seen by investors as good capital management as the transactions grow capital by increasing proportional return on equity, especially if shares can be redeemed at a discount.

As Irish banks are trading at price below book value, buybacks represent a significant bargain and could potentially boost the share price, creating a kind of virtuous circle whereby the State gets paid back yet sees the value of its remaining stake increase.

Two weeks ago Ulster Bank's parent NatWest group handed more than £1.1bn (€1.28bn) back to UK taxpayers just a month after announcing its Irish exit because of poor capital returns here.

NatWest bought back the shares from the UK Treasury in an off-market deal on March 19 after agreeing to the transaction at a general meeting of shareholders on February 6. The deal reduced the UK government's stake in NatWest to below 60pc from 62pc previously.

AIB was the best performing European bank share in the first quarter, trading at more than twice the average of banks listed in the Eurostoxx 600 Banks index.

AIB shares were up 36pc in the first three months of the year as investors reacted favourably to the exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market, as well plans by CEO Colin Hunt to buy Goodbody, agree a joint venture with Irish Life and potentially acquire Ulster Bank's €4bn corporate business.





Online Editors