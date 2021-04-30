AIB says staff will still work from home 3 days a week after lockdown

AIB staff will work from home three days a week even after lockdowns lift, under what the bank has called a permanent hybrid working model.

The bank is planning to shut half of its Dublin offices including one at Burlington Road in Dublin 4, because it will need less space with fewer people present each day.

In a memo to staff, AIB’s chief people officer Geraldine Casey outlined the plan she said will see many staff work two days a week in the office combined with home working on the other three days, depending on local requirements including the availability of collaborative work spaces.

The proposals will include policies on the “Right to Disconnect’’ and ‘Work-Life Guiding Principles’, staff were told.

"The hybrid working strategy will ensure that many of our employees can continue to benefit from an enhanced work-life balance while contributing to sustainable communities,” the memo states.

For now, frontline staff who have been providing essential services to customers in branches, call centres and offices during the pandemic, will remain in these locations, it said.

The bank said the new working model will require less head office space, with exits due from three of six Dublin offices, including one on Burlington Road.

The bank did not say which of its other Dublin headquarters offices at Heuston South Quarter, Molesworth Street, Adelaide Road, Central Park and Airside, might be closed.