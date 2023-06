Achilleas Kallakis and Alex Williams used fake documentation to secure the bank loans from AIB between 2003 and 2007

AIB has insisted there was nothing “unorthodox” about its 2008 sale of properties to Stephen Vernon’s Green Property after the bank found that fraudster Achilleas Kallakis and his business partner had deceived the lender to secure £740m (€863m) of loans to originally buy the assets.