AIB reports half year profit of €762m

AIB has reported a profit before tax of €762m in the six months to 30 June.

This is consistence with its performance in the first half of 2017, the bank said in its half year results for 2018.

The bank’s performance benefited from the €140m sale of non-performing loans.

AIB’s net interest margin - the difference between what a bank earns and what it charges savers – was 2.53pc, well ahead of its medium term target of 2.4pc.

During the period the bank’s new term lending grew 15pc to €5bn, while its new transactional lending was €500m.

The bank’s non-performing loans now stand at €7.5bn, down from €10.2bn at December 2017. These loans represent 12pc of the bank’s gross loans, down from 16pc in December.

The bank said that it remains on track to achieve normalised non-performing loan levels by 2019.

"We have had a positive six months with solid underlying profitability, significant progress towards NPE normalisation, stable NIM and increases in the performing loan portfolio. The fundamentals of the business are sound and sustainable," Bernard Byrne, CEO of AIB, said.

"The strong Irish economy continues to provide good growth opportunities for our customers and our business."

During the six months the bank said that its mortgage pricing changes and the cost of excess liquidity were absorbed by a favourable mix and lower funding costs on customer accounts.

On the subject of the tracker mortgage scandal, the bank said that it will have completed all payments to its impacted customers by the end of September.

"We know that issues may continue to emerge and we are committed to dealing with them in a transparent and fair way for our customers," Mr Byrne said.

Last month AIB received tepid interest in launching a €500m bond issuance. The bank managed to get the €500m it was looking for but market observers said the deal was disappointing, with the bank not seeing an order level substantially beyond the €500m range. The bank will pay a coupon, or interest, of 2.25pc on the seven-year debt.

