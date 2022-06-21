AIB reaches agreement to sell non-performing loans

AIB has reached an agreement to sell a non-performing loan portfolio to Galway-based company, Everyday Finance.

The bank said that the portfolio included multiple asset classes with an average time in default of around 9 years, with the loss before tax last year standing at €46m.

The portfolio had a fully loaded risk weighted assets value of €300m, according to AIB.

The sale is expected to be worth €400m in cash, which the bank said will be used to support customer restructuring

AIB said that all customers in the loan portfolio will have the same regulatory protections and do not need to take any action, with the bank planning to contact those impacted.

The bank said that it had reduced its nonperforming exposures (NPE) from €31bn in 2012 to €2.6bn at the end of March this year following this transaction. It added it remains on track to reach its 3pc target by the end of next year.

AIB chief executive officer Colin Hunt said: “Agreement of this transaction is an important milestone for AIB as it reduces the NPE ratio to well below 5%, resulting in a proforma NPE ratio of c. 4.4%* at Q1 2022.”

" It demonstrates further progress as we move towards closing out legacy items this year while maintaining momentum in the delivery of our strategy,” he added.