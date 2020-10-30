AIB performance 'more resilient than expected' but income falls

AIB says its performance in the three months to September 30 was "more resilient than expected with positive momentum quarter on quarter."

Nonetheless, income for the nine months to September was 11pc lower than the equivalent prior year period, as Covid-19 impacted economic activity, according to a trading update

The bank currently has just over 17,000 accounts on some form of payment breaks, down from the 66,000 that it granted in its retail banking. The total balance of these loans is just over €1bn.

New lending in the three months to September 30 was 18pc lower than the corresponding period in 2019.

In the full year-to-date new lending is down 24pc.

The bank said its costs are “stable” and there is a continued reduction in the number of full-time staff it employs.

Looking forward, the bank said it is mindful of the “significant uncertainty” that remains in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the global macro environment.

Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, said: "The group performed well in the third quarter and, generally speaking, economic indicators are proving more resilient than anticipated earlier this year.

However, we must acknowledge and continue to be vigilant to the significant uncertainties which persist both domestically and internationally. "

AIB expects net interest for the full year of circa €1.9bn, while new lending is expected to be down 30pc in 2020.

