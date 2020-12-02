AIB moves to cut a sixth of its workforce in three years

AIB plans to cut 1,500 jobs from its workforce as it seeks to accelerate a cost-cutting programme in a move was condemned as “ill-timed" by unions.

Ireland's largest bank, which is majority owned by the State, employs 9,200 people and it said yesterday that it would also close and merge branches here and pull out of most of its UK lending.

It will restart a voluntary redundancy programme that was put on hold due to the pandemic.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union, said the announcement “is ill timed and should be postponed."

"We are still in the middle of a world -wide pandemic. No major announcements on job cuts should be made at this stage, particularly by a bank that is part owned by the Irish Government,” Mr O’Connell added.

AIB's decision to push ahead with its plans will see it reduce costs by more than 10pc by 2023 so as to have an annual cost base of less than €1.35bn.

The move came as credit ratings agency Moody's warned of the negative outlook for European banks next year.

It said that banks will have to deal with a slow economic recovery, rising problem loans, and weakened profitability.

In order to counter this, they will have to accelerate cost-cutting and digital investments, Moody’s said in a report published yesterday.

AIB plans to merge a small number of branches in Dublin, Cork and Galway in the first half of next year.

Among the branches that will close are Westmoreland Street in Dublin, Eyre Square in Galway, and Patrick Street in Cork.

The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated customers’ preference for digital banking, the bank said.

The bank said it has seen a 27pc increase in digital daily usage among customers aged over 65.

Going forward, branch services will further evolve “towards sales and advisory,” AIB said.

AIB has also re-assessed its future head office requirements in Dublin, these buildings currently account for 50pc of its total property costs.

AIB earlier this week completed the exit from its former headquarters at Bankcentre, Ballsbridge and it will leave adjacent premises at Hume House by the end of the year.

With 80pc of its staff working from home since the start of Covid-19, it is planning to vacate a further three of its six remaining Dublin head office locations as leases come up for renewal over the next few years.

In the UK, AIB’s future focus will be on lending to companies in the renewable, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. It will exit small and medium lending in Britain.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said: “Our strategic plan, which will be implemented over the next three years, has been influenced by the accelerating effect of Covid-19 on customers’ preference for digital banking and emerging new trends in how and where our people work.”

“Our heightened focus on cost controls, the pursuit of new growth opportunities and our investment in digital innovation will enhance the range of financial services and products for our customers, while generating value for our shareholders and putting the bank on an even stronger footing to meet the challenges ahead,’’ he added.

The bank is looking to make additional cost savings of €150m a year, as it aims to reduce running costs to that target of €1.35bn by 2023.

In March the bank said it was aiming for €1.5bn of yearly costs – excluding exceptional items – in its medium to long-term targets.

The bank is also targeting a return on tangible equity (ROTE) – a way of measuring profitability – of more than 8pc by 2023.

In June AIB announced a huge €1.2bn hit to its balance sheet from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That impairment is overwhelmingly forward-looking and driven by financial models rather than any realised losses.

It tipped the bank to a pre-tax loss of €909m for the first six months of year.

"We view AIB’s statement, in advance of its investor update, as positive – recommitting to its 8pc returns target with higher-than expected cost reductions the main lever to achievement," said Davy's Diarmaid Sheridan.

