AIB looking to make additional cost savings of €150m by 2023

AIB is looking to make additional cost savings of €150m a year by 2023.

The State-backed bank is aiming to reduce running costs to €1.35bn on an annual basis by 2023, according to an update ahead of its investor day, which takes place later today.

In its annual report released in March the bank said it was aiming for €1.5bn of yearly costs – excluding exceptional items - in its medium to long-term targets.

The bank is also targeting a return on tangible equity (ROTE) – a way of measuring profitability – of more than 8pc by 2023.

Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, said Covid-19 has “dramatically changed the operating environment, presenting both challenges and opportunities and accelerating the trends of digitalisation, changing ways of working and sustainability.

In short, it has made significant change both necessary and possible. Accordingly, we are recommitting to our target to deliver a ROTE of greater than 8pc."

In June AIB announced a huge €1.2bn hit to its balance sheet from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impairment is overwhelmingly forward-looking and driven by financial models rather than any realised losses.

It tipped the bank to a pre-tax loss of €909m for the first six months of year.

In March, the bank announced a plan to cut staff numbers to below 8,000 by 2022.

Its current workforce numbers around 9,300 and the headcount reduction target remains unchanged, but Mr Hunt said in June that redundancies have been paused.

