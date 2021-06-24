AIB is to invest €90m in joint venture with Canada Life

AIB will invest €90m for a half share of a planned joint venture with Irish Life and Canada Life owner Great-West Lifeco.

The two companies have confirmed final agreement on the terms of the new company, which will provide life, pension and investment products.

The new entity will be a joint venture of AIB and Canada Life and is aimed at boosting the bank’s non-interest income, with fees from a range of life protection, pensions, savings and investment products. At the same time, the venture will be able to tap into AIB’s large distribution platform and existing customer base.

A planned takeover of Goodbody Stockbrokers, with its large wealth management business, will similarly boost regular fee based income and reduce the bank’s over reliance on volatile loan interest.

Canada Life was selected as partner following a competitive selection process, AIB said.

AIB’s chief executive Colin Hunt said the deal enhances the bank’s claim to be a full service financial services provider:

“This deal moves AIB beyond a distributor model to create a strong strategic alliance that marries the product and services expertise of Great-West Lifeco with AIB’s market-leading customer franchise, technology and distribution,” he said.

The joint venture will have to be signed off by both the Central Bank and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and pending all that clearance is not expected to launch until the second half of next year.

Meanwhile, Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley has told TDs and senators that his bank’s talks with Ulster Bank parent NatWest about acquiring part of the business “are progressing” but refused to go into details about the negotiations.

“Both side have agreed to conduct these negotiations in the strictest of confidentiality…what I can say is I have been greatly encouraged at how constructively both sides are approaching these discussions.”

He also declined to provide details of how Permanent TSB will fund its planned takeover of Ulster Bank’s retail business, which is likely to include asking existing shareholders for fresh investment. The bank is currently majority State owned but that taxpayer holding will fall if the Government does not provide fresh funding while other investors pump in equity.

Asked at the Finance Committee why banks are leaving Ireland, he said lenders are under pressure across Europe to generate profits while interest rates are at historic lows, but argued that as a bigger bank PTSB would be better placed.

“If you think of the scale of banks and the ability to make profit, particularly in an environment where you have negative rates…. The impact of the financial models of banks across Europe and the level of profitability, that means that as a bank to remain profitable is more challenging,"

Read More



