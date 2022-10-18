AIB invests €10m in Erisbeg flagship fund

State-owned bank AIB have put €10m into a Dublin-based private equity fund.

Erisbeg I LP typically works with Irish small and medium sized Irish enterprises in the businesses services sector.

This investment from AIB was made by the bank’s Equity Capital Team and brings the total value of the Erisbeg fund to €110m.

The private equity firm was founded in 2017 by Alan Kerry and Thomas Davy, formerly of Blackstone and DCC plc respectively. Since then, Erisbeg has completed 11 transactions.

Its portfolio businesses now have combined yearly sales of over €130m, with annual profits of €25m. These businesses now employ close to 700 people.

Individual investments typically range from €5m to €25m. Last December, the fund acquired a majority stake in logistics company Dixon International Transport, with Erisbeg also supporting its acquisition of Carna Transport last month.

Other key sectors include critical communications, healthcare supply and service, compliance and logistics.

“Our focus is on business services and companies in this sector have proven themselves very resilient and well prepared to withstand some more challenging times ahead,” said Erisbeg managing partner Alan Kerr.

The fund had its first close in April of last year, securing €75m from a range of Tier 1 European institutional investors.

“AIB is delighted to invest in the Erisbeg Fund and to support its plans to develop and grow its portfolio companies, supporting a growing number of jobs in Ireland,” said AIB capital markets managing director Cathy Bryce.