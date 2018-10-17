AIB is encouraging its customers to use Google Pay or Apple Pay by introducing a 1c promotion campaign across Dublin.

AIB customers using Google Pay or Apple Pay can get a Brown Sugar haircut for 1c this weekend

The 'Live Your Best Life' trail includes coffee, beard trims, haircuts and brunch - all at only €0.01 - when paid with using the mobile methods.

AIB introduced digital wallets in Ireland with Google Pay in December 2016.

Dublin retailers on board with the campaign this Friday and Saturday (October 19 and 20) include Brown Sugar, Sugar Daddy, Lolly and Cooks and Kennedy’s Cafes.

Recent Visa research revealed that, while contactless card payments have almost doubled here in the last three years, less than half (45pc) are aware of their mobile's payment functionality.

Those Irish consumers that do use Google Pay or Apple Pay, the ' Mobile-First Millennial tribe' are being studied by The Future Laboratory, which AIB has partnered with.

The Future Laboratory reports that the global mobile money market is expected to reach $140bn by 2022, with the number of people using mobile contactless payments across the world rising to more than 760 million by 2020.

Online Editors