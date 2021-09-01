AIB completes Goodbody acquisition

AIB has completed its acquisition of stockbrokers Goodbody.

The bank is buying the company for an enterprise value of around €82m.

AIB agreed in March to buy Goodbody after approaching the firm last year in the wake of Bank of China’s withdrawal from an earlier sale agreement.

The deal brings Ireland’s oldest stockbroker under its ownership again after a 10-year hiatus.

In a statement on Wednesday AIB said its purchase of Goodbody is a “critical advancement” in the bank’s strategy to provide enhanced customer offerings, particularly in the area of capital markets, corporate finance and wealth management.

Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive, said: “The acquisition of an established, leading stockbroker enables us to fill gaps in our overall offering.”

“AIB will combine Goodbody’s expertise with its own existing experience and resources to broaden our range of financial options for customers while also diversifying the group’s revenue streams.”

Goodbody will remain a separately regulated entity and will form part of AIB Capital Markets, previously Corporate, Institutional and Business Banking, the statement from AIB added.