AIB completes €91m sharebuyback programme

AIB has completed a €91m share buyback scheme.

The programme was announced at the beginning of the month in a move to return up to €64m to the taxpayer.

As part of the scheme, the company purchased a total of 40,952,764 ordinary shares at an average price of €2.2221.

Following the cancellation of all repurchased shares, the bank will now have 2,673,428,473 ordinary shares in issue.

The scheme also included a directed repurchase of stock from the State.

Speaking after the announcement earlier in the month, Finance Minister Pascal Donohue confirmed the government would participate in the scheme to avoid the State’s shareholding in the bank rising.

The State currently owns just under 70pc of AIB.

At the time, Mr. Donohue said: “Participating in this buyback programme on a proportionate basis is a positive step both for AIB and the State, as its largest shareholder, and will enable us to recover more money for citizens.”

"When combined with the annual dividend, the State expects to receive a total of approximately €149 million from the Company, which will be returned to the exchequer and used for productive purposes.”

Bank of Ireland also launched a €50m share buyback in April. Share buyback programmes were last seen in 2004 and return as the State sells down the majority of its stakes that it had acquired during the financial crisis.

The move also comes as the sector also prepares for the exit of both Ulster Bank and KBC in the market.



