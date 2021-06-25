AIB clears competition hurdle in Goodbody deal

Goodbody is one step closer to becoming a part of AIB after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) cleared the bank to take sole control of the stockbroker.

The CCPC ruled that the deal, which was originally notified to the agency on March 11, would not substantially reduce competition in any market for goods or services in the State and therefore can proceed.

AIB is now awaiting final approval on the transaction from the Central Bank, after which it can close the sale, bringing Ireland’s oldest stockbroker under its ownership again after a 10 year hiatus.

AIB agreed in March to buy Goodbody for €138m after approaching the firm last year in the wake of Bank of China’s withdrawal from an earlier sale agreement.

The AIB deal would end years of drift for Goodbody after two aborted sales to Chinese buyers put the future of the stockbroker in doubt.

Goodbody insider Martin Tormey has been tapped to become managing director when AIB completes the takeover replacing Roy Barrett, who is also chair of the FAI, subject to approval from the Central Bank.

It is understood regulators wanted an incoming managing director to be put forward for fitness and probity approval before signing off on the transaction.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe controversially agreed to allow Goodbody staff to remain outside the banker pay cap and bonus ban, even after the deal completes.

Banks staff, with the exception of a small number who are transferring to the stockbroker, will still be subject to banker pay rules, however.

Goodbody management and staff own the 49pc of the firm not owned by Kerry-based payments company Fexco and are in line for a subtantial windfall when the transaction closes.

Mr Barrett and a handful of other senior executives including co-heads of investment banking Brian O’Kelly and Stephen Donovan, as well as head of wealth management Simon Howley, will pocket nearly €20m between them.

Fexco bought 75pc of Goodbody in 2011 for just €24m in a deal that allowed staff ownership to grow subject to meeting certain targets.

Chief executive Colin Hunt is buying Goodbody to add to AIB’s wealth management offering and corporate services capabilities, which should increase non-lending income at the bank.

Earlier this week, AIB said it will invest €90m for a half share of a planned joint venture with Irish Life and Canada Life owner Great-West Lifeco.

The two companies confirmed final agreement on the terms of the new company, which will provide life, pension and investment products.

The new entity will be a joint venture of AIB and Canada Life and is also aimed at boosting the bank’s non-interest income, with fees from a range of life protection, pensions, savings and investment products.



