AIB chief says bank moved ‘too far, too fast’ to cut cash services

The chief executive of AIB said that the bank moved “way too far and way too fast” in its proposal to remove cash services from 70 branches that was unveiled in July.

Dr Colin Hunt told the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform that if the bank had anticipated the backlash, the proposal would never have been made.

“The reaction was unprecedented in terms of volume of customer complaints,” he said, adding that the bank reversed course in three days. “I regret that we caused a concern and alarm to our customers.”

He said that the bank would continue to provide cash services as required throughout his leadership at the bank.

“We will continue to provide our customers with the services they want in the way that they want those services for as long as I am CEO of this institution,” he said.

“It is off the agenda in perpetuity for so long as our customers want us to deliver services to them in this way.”

He also denied any suggestions that the move to remove cash services from 70 branches was a revenge tactic following the €83.3m fine issued by the Central Bank in June of this year.

“There was no link between the two events,” he commented.

However, Dr Hunt warned that that the global banking system would look quite different in 10 to 20 years.

“I think it is inevitable that banking is going to look different in 2030 than it does today. There is a move towards an increasingly digital offering,” he told the Committee.

He pointed to the rising number of digital banks and non-bank lenders which have an “exclusively digital way of interacting.”

He said those changes were also already visible within AIB and had commenced prior to the pandemic in 2014.

In 2014, over 19 million cheques were issued but this number fell to 8.7 million by 2020.

Dr Hunt also pointed to further data that he said pointed to the rising demand for digital services which had supported the initial proposal, adding that the pandemic had accelerated the decline of cash usage.

From 2019 to 2022, the number of customer transactions had fallen 35.3pc in branches, while cash and cheque lodgement facilities had almost halved from 14.1 million to 7.7 million.

Dr Hunt said that the bank felt that its expanded partnership with An Post would have ensured that “the vast majority of bank services” would still be provided in local communities in any of the country’s 920 offices.

AIB increased tracker mortgage rates by 0.5pc in line with the European Central Bank increase in July. There were no changes to fixed or variable mortgage rates.

Dr Hunt said the bank had not yet made any decisions on the ECB interest rate increase last week but that a decision would be made “over the course of the next couple weeks.” He added that the bank would look at each official rate increase individually as they happen.