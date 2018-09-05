AIB chief financial officer Mark Bourke to step down

AIB's chief financial officer Mark Bourke will leave the bank next year, the company announced today.

The bank said Mark Bourke had informed the board of his intention to step down as chief financial officer and as a director of the group, he'll leave in early 2019 following completion of his notice period.

Mr Bourke was chief executive at listed financial services group IFG for eight years, before opting to take a substantial pay cut to join state-owned AIB - where a €500,000 a year salary cap applies - in April 2014.

Since then he's played a key role in the majority state owner lender's re-flotation on the stock market last year.

Online Editors