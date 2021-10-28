AIB appoints Jim Pettigrew as chairperson

State-backed AIB has appointed Jim Pettigrew as a non-executive director and chair of its board.

It follows a selection process, which was led by senior independent director, Carolan Lennon.

Mr Pettigrew has over 30 years experience in UK and international financial services leadership in public, listed and private companies, including at board level, as chief executive and as chair.

He was chair of Scottish Financial Services, the Scottish financial services trade body.

Mr Pettigrew also served as co-chair of Scotland’s Financial Services Advisory Board (FiSAB) with the First Minister of Scotland and is a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

He recently retired as chair of Virgin Money and CYBG (Clydesdale Bank) having overseen the bank’s successful demerger from National Australia Bank Group, its IPO and acquisition of Virgin Money.

In addition, Mr Pettigrew has built non-executive experience over the past ten years across retail, wholesale and investment banking, asset and wealth management and the insurance sectors, according to a statement from AIB.

He is currently chair of BlueBay Asset Management, chair of Dundee Heritage Trust and chair of Scottish Ballet.

“I congratulate Jim and am delighted to announce his appointment as chair of the board of AIB,” Brendan McDonagh, deputy chair of AIB, said.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the group including in retail banking which, combined with his track record of providing clear strategic direction and vision at both the executive management and board levels, will enable him to make a very significant contribution to the board and the group over the coming years.”

Mr Pettigrew will join the AIB board and the nomination and corporate governance committee with immediate effect.

AIB reported profit after tax of €274m for the first half of this year, a dramatic swing on the loss after tax of €700m in the corresponding period last year.

The profit for the six months to June 30 included a write-back of €103m of credit impairments that had been booked last year in anticipation of potential Covid losses.