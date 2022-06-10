Agri-services group Origin sees 47pc revenue growth

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises reported a strong performance across all segments in the third quarter of the year despite ongoing price volatility.

In an unscheduled trading update, Origin said the group has recorded revenues of €880.6m for the third months ended 30 April. This marked a rise of 47.3pc in the “seasonally important” Q3 from the year prior.

Revenues rose 50.2pc in the year-to-date to €1.8bn.

The group, which provides agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, noted strong trading conditions throughout the period led by good crop establishment, favourable weather conditions and strong sentiment on farms.

However, it said that strong volume performance in the company’s seed and crop protection portfolios were offset by a reduced demand for fertiliser due to “significantly higher raw material costs.” The company also described the price volatility for agricultural outputs and fertiliser as “exceptional”.

Ireland and the UK recorded the strongest growth, as well as a reduction in underlying volumes of 8.7pc in the first quarter, with an increase year-to-date of 0.4pc.

Origin also highlighted that its share buyback programme, which commenced in March, is now 96pc complete as the group aims to repurchase up to €40m of ordinary shares.

Origin currently has limited localised operations ongoing in Ukraine away from areas of conflict. The company said that activity levels have reduced sharply.

Origin has 13 regional offices and seven regional warehouses in the country.

The group said it now expects increased earnings growth in the final quarter of the year across all three of its business segments, adding that it had managed to “successfully navigate price volatility and supply chain disruptions across its markets, primarily resulting from the war in Ukraine and ongoing global energy, commodity and general inflationary pressures”.

Goodbody analyst Jason Molins said that the update showed a 20pc upgrade to the company's FY22 forecasts.

"The stronger earnings base provides increased firepower for the Group to support its capital allocation agenda that is focused on strategic capex, M&A and shareholder returns," he said.

"In addition, the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to increase the focus and importance placed on food security, which in our view, improves the structural outlook for Origin.”