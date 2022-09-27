Agri-services group Origin reports jump in profits

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises reported soaring profits following favourable conditions during the key planting and application periods of the year.

Origin recorded an operating profit of €119.7m in the year ended July 31, a 96.3pc increase year-on-year, according to annual results.

Group revenue increased 41.2pc to €2.3bn while Origin’s operating margin also rose to 5.1pc from 3.7pc.

The group, which provides agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, noted “generally very good” trading conditions throughout the year.

However, it said that strong volume performance in the company’s seed and crop protection portfolios were offset by a reduced demand for fertiliser due to “significantly higher raw material pricing.”

“FY22 saw strong agricultural commodity price growth and volatile trading conditions across all of the Group’s three segments throughout the financial year,” said chief executive Sean Coyle.

He said the company delivered “significantly improved financial returns and a strong operating performance” despite these challenges in contrast to the prior two years which were impacted by extreme weather and the pandemic.

“The war in Ukraine and ongoing global energy and supply disruptions have resulted in exceptional price volatility for feed and fertiliser raw materials,” he said, adding that “strong on-farm sentiment”, which was bolstered by high crop prices, supported Origin in navigating the ongoing price volatility.

Origin also highlighted that its share buyback programme, which commenced in March, is now complete, with the group repurchasing up to €40m of ordinary shares.

It will now launch a new share buyback programme of up to €20m.

The group said it had also completed the first phase of its Cork property disposals, generating cash flow of €19.5m.