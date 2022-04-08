Agri-services group Origin more upbeat about 2022 earnings

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has said it expects increased earnings growth and shareholder returns in 2022 as trading strengthened across its three main markets.

In an unscheduled trading update and earnings guidance on Friday, the group said fully adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year are set to be "in the range of 45 to 49 cent”, excluding any impact of the ongoing €40m share buyback programme.

Market expectations had put earnings at around 43 cents, according to Goodbody analyst Jason Molins, who said the news represents a 30pc year-on-year improvement, with Goodbody likely to upgrade its underlying estimates by at least 10pc as a result.

Origin provides advice, services and supplies to arable, fruit and vegetable growers in the UK, Poland, Romania and Ukraine, under its Agrii brand.

In a statement on Friday, Origin said recovery in Ireland and the UK in the first half of last year continued into the third quarter.

It said that favourable on-farm sentiment was underpinning performance in Poland and Romania, while its Latin American business was “performing ahead of expectations".

The group recently restarted limited localised operations in Ukraine, in areas away from conflict. It had suspended activities following the Russian invasion on February 24.

Origin has 13 regional offices and seven regional warehouses in Ukraine, with a total area of 20,000 square metres, two demonstration centres, and chemical, seed and plant disease labs.

Last month Origin launched a €40m share buyback programme that it expects to last until November, but which Goodbody said is close to 75pc complete.

In its interim results last month, the group announced a 53.2pc increase in revenue to €877.1m in the six months to the end of January 2022.

On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenues increased by €275.9m, up 48.2pc.

The increase was driven by global feed and fertiliser price inflation, which represented over 80pc of the revenue growth in the half year, Origin said at the time.

Origin will host a Capital Markets Day on May 10.