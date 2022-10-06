Agri-services group Origin acquires UK firm Keystone Environmental

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has acquired UK-based Keystone Environmental.

Keystone is a UK-based independent ecology solutions provider.

The company specialises in the design, planning and delivery of complete solutions that seek to minimise the risk for both clients and the environment.

"Keystone is an excellent fit for Origin to develop our ecology services for our existing customers as well as their strong client base,” said Origin chief executive officer Sean Coyle.

“Investment in this sector is a key priority for the Group, as we broaden our offering in sustainable land use. We are delighted to welcome the Keystone team to the Origin Group and look forward to working together."

Last month, Origin Enterprises reported soaring profits following favourable conditions during the key planting and application periods of the year.

The group, which provides agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions, noted “generally very good” trading conditions throughout the year.

Origin recorded an operating profit of €119.7m for the year ended July 31, a 96.3pc increase year-on-year, according to annual results.

Group revenue increased 41.2pc to €2.3bn, while Origin’s operating margin also rose to 5.1pc from 3.7pc.

Origin said that raw material price inflation was the primary driver of revenue growth, but this also disrupted fertiliser volumes throughout the year.