Agreement reached on the sale of Applegreen

Agreement has been reached on the terms of a cash offer for Applegreen made by BidCo.

BidCo is a newly formed company that includes Applegreen founders Robert Etchingham and Joseph Barrett and Blackstone, a multi-billion dollar private equity and investment group.

The deal has been unanimously recommended by the independent Applegreen board.

Under the terms of the deal, which was first announced earlier this month, Applegreen shareholders will receive €5.75 in cash for each share they own in the company.

The acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Applegreen at approximately €718.1m.

Commenting on the acquisition, Robert Etchingham and Joseph Barrett said: “Looking forward, Applegreen will transition its business through capital intensive highway projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet the needs of an evolving consumer.

We believe private ownership is the appropriate structure for this transition and that in Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, with its long-term focus and its significant ability to accelerate our growth, we have found the right partner for the next stage of the Applegreen journey."

The acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The independent Applegreen board was advised by Goodbody.

As at June 30 Applegreen operated 559 sites, including 69 motorway service area sites and employed around 11,145 people across its main territories.

In September Applegreen said it has experienced a “strong recovery” in sales volumes following initial government lockdowns in Ireland and the UK, as reported a fall in earnings of over 50pc for the first half of the year.

The positive momentum has carried into its third quarter, according to interim results from the forecourt retailer.

Applegreen’s group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were €25.3m for the first half of the year, down from €58.9m in the same period last year.

Group revenue of €1.1bn, which is down from €1.5bn in the corresponding period in 2019, reflected a sales reduction of 26.6pc from the impact of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

