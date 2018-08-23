Agreement reached between Fórsa and Ryanair in pilots' dispute

Fórsa has said that an agreement has been reached between it and Ryanair in the pilots' dispute.

The agreement has been reached following 22 hours of negotiations.

The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives.

The union has been asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is conducted.

To-date the dispute has gone on for five weeks and resulted in some 100 Ryanair pilots taking strike action across five days. The pilots want a more transparent system to decide who gets first call on base transfers, holidays and promotions.

They are arguing for the system to be based on how long they are in the job.

Ryanair has yet to comment on the latest development.

More to follow.

Online Editors