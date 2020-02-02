Aerie plans new facility in Athlone

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, a US-headquartered pharmaceutical company, has confirmed it is in talks with IDA about purchasing additional land surrounding its Athlone, Co Westmeath, manufacturing plant for future expansion.

The Nasdaq Global Market-listed company employs 60 people in Athlone. It is planning for development at the site after it successfully received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to produce Rocklatan, a drug used to treat glaucoma, for the US market last week. The potential expansion would be to produce other drugs and services. Aerie hopes to apply for planning permission in two to three weeks.

Barry Ivin, site director in Athlone, said Aerie would employ 10 more people at the plant this year. He said the proposed new three-storey facility would be a "flexible production shell" planned for multiple uses driven by existing product demand and other future products. "The shovel- ready concept is to de-risk any future investment and expedite the time to market," he said.

