AerCap’s $46m lawsuit shines light on jet lessor’s Russia woes

Details of a $46m claim made by an Ireland-based subsidiary of Dublin-headquartered aircraft leasing giant AerCap against UniCredit in London illuminate the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres initiated by aircraft lessors to limit their exposure to potential losses in Russia.

Western aircraft lessors – many of them based in Ireland – had to terminate leases with Russian carriers due to sanctions imposed on Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.

But Russia has seized leased aircraft that remained within its borders, with little prospect of lessors ever regaining control of them.

AerCap’s Celestial Aviation Services filed its $45.8m (€42.2m) claim against UniCredit as the Italian bank had guaranteed aircraft leasing payments on behalf of Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank.

The claim by Celestial against UniCredit relates to letters of guarantee connected to leases on two Boeing 747-400ERF cargo jets and three Airbus A319-100 jets. The two 747s are leased to AirBridge Cargo Airlines, while the three Airbus aircraft are leased to Aurora Airlines.

Aurora is a subsidiary of Russia’s State-controlled Aeroflot and operates primarily from the far east of Russia.

AirBridge Cargo Airlines is part of the Moscow-headquartered Volga-Dnepr Group and is the largest air cargo carrier in Russia. However, its business has disintegrated following the imposition of sanctions.

Between 2017 and 2020, Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, issued a total of seven standby letters of credit in relation to the aircraft leased by Celestial, in favour of the Irish company. UniCredit guaranteed the letters of credit.

Lessors can call upon such letters of credit in the event of a default by a leasee.

The letters of credit required Celestial to state that it was drawing upon the undertaking due to default on the part of the leasees.

On March 2 this year, just days after Russia launched its invasion, Celestial made a written demand to UniCredit for payment under four of the letters of credit provided by Sberbank. The amount sought totalled $44.5m.

Two days later, Celestial made a further claim in respect of three of the letters of credit for a total of $1.3m.

“Wrongfully and in breach of its obligations under the letters of credit, the defendant has refused to pay these sums or any part thereof,” Celestial said in its claim filed with the High Court in London.

UniCredit wrote to Celestial on March 7, stating it was unable to make the payments as sanctions prohibited it from doing so. Celestial has disputed that claim.

“The letters of credit operate independently of the underlying transactions (namely, the leases) and create autonomous payment obligations,” it has said.

“The claimant is entitled to and claims the sum of $45.8m,” notes Celestial in its claim. “Alternatively, the claimant has suffered loss and damage in the same amount and claims damages in the same amount.”

Last month, AerCap said that it had $260m of letters of credit related to its Russian assets. By the end of March, about $175m had been received by AerCap under those instruments.