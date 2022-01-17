AerCap raised more than $30bn in blockbuster year

Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant AerCap raised $30.5bn (€26.75) in 2021 to finance a slew of transactions, including its blockbuster takeover of GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas) in November.

AerCap, which is listed on the New York stock exchange, finished the year as the top company in aircraft leasing, with leading positions in aircraft, engines and helicopters.

The bulk of AerCap’s funding was raised in the fourth quarter to finance the GECAS transaction.

The company also signed 158 lease agreements, including 19 widebody aircraft and 92 narrowbody aircraft, 27 engines and 20 helicopters and completed 29 aircraft purchases, including 16 Airbus A320neo, one Airbus A220 and five Boeing 737 MAX for AerCap’s owned aircraft portfolio and 7 aircraft for AerCap’s managed aircraft portfolio).

“Throughout 2021, we saw a steady improvement in the performance of the airline industry as borders reopened to travel and passenger traffic increased,” said Aengus Kelly, chief executive oficer of AerCap.

“I am delighted that we successfully completed the acquisition of the Gecas business during the fourth quarter. Our ability to raise $24bn of long-term funding for the acquisition at very attractive rates illustrates the depth of investor interest in aircraft leasing.”

Despite a summer boom for many carriers, passenger numbers across the board are still well below where they were before the pandemic.

But even as airlines struggle to gain altitude, consolidation among lessors suggests the sector a belief that the sector is going to recover.

The combined AerCap-Gecas serves around 300 customers and is the largest customer of Airbus and Boeing, according to the company.

AerCap now has a portfolio of more than 2,000 aircraft, over 900 engines and 300 plus helicopters, as well as an order book of approximately 450 aircraft. The aircraft fleet represents approximately 90pc of the asset value of the combined company.

Under the terms of the deal, General Electric now owns approximately 46pc of AerCap’s outstanding shares.