AerCap deal with Gecas will cement Ireland's role

Ireland’s position as the global epicentre for aircraft leasing looks set to be cemented with a mega-merger between two of the top players in the sector – Dublin-based AerCap and Gecas.

If sealed, the $30bn (€25bn) deal will create by far the single biggest jet lessor in the world with a fleet of as many as 2,000 aircraft.

That will eclipse nearest rivals such as Dublin-headquartered Avolon, which has an owned and managed fleet of 572 aircraft and 270 jets on order. SMBC Aviation, also based in Dublin, has 429 owned and managed aircraft. US-based Air Lease has 413.

AerCap is headed by chief executive Gus Kelly, while Gecas – which has a major operation in Shannon – is headed by Greg Conlon.

The future of Gecas has been the subject of speculation for a number of years as its owner, GE, weighed options including breaking itself up.

While the aircraft leasing sector has endured a tumultuous year due to the Covid pandemic, its leaders believe the crisis will accelerate a trend towards airlines leasing more of their aircraft rather than owning them.

More than half the world’s leased aircraft are already managed out of Ireland.

A deal between AerCap and Gecas would be the most ambitious expansion yet under Mr Kelly’s stewardship of the Dublin-based lessor.

In 2013, he struck a deal to buy the firm’s then largest rival, Los Angeles-based International Lease Finance in the wake of the financial crisis.

It would also mark the latest move by GE boss Larry Culp to offload businesses and reduce debt, after taking over the reins at the struggling conglomerate in 2018.

However, if a deal goes ahead, its sheer size could attract attention from antitrust regulators as AerCap and Gecas are already each roughly twice as big in fleet terms as Avolon.

The structure of any deal to acquire Gecas was not immediately clear but several industry sources predicted it would include a similar stock structure that saw lessor ILFC’s insurance owner AIG become a shareholder in the new AerCap.

Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard described the venture that will result if AerCap and Gecas ink a deal as the “mother of all leasing companies”.

Both Gecas and AerCap have their roots in Ireland’s Guinness Peat Aviation (GPA), the aircraft leasing company that was founded by Tony Ryan. GPA became an incubator for the sector, with many of the top executives in the leasing sector having worked at the firm.

Battered by the impact of the first Gulf War, GPA failed in 1992 to carry off a stock market flotation. GE came to the rescue the following year, buying the business and creating the foundations for Gecas. Subsequent deals saw AerCap predecessor AerFi emerge from GPA.

A tie-up between AerCap and Gecas will also bring Mr Kelly full circle in his career.

After he graduated from UCD in the 1990s, he worked for accountancy firm KPMG. He was despatched to GPA to work on its audit. He did eight-hour shifts photocopying aircraft leases. GPA later poached him from KPMG.

