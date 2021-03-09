| 7°C Dublin

AerCap deal with Gecas will cement Ireland's role

Over half world’s leased aircraft will be managed from here after $30bn deal

Ambition: Aercap CEO Gus Kelly will oversee the major expansion

Ireland’s position as the global epicentre for aircraft leasing looks set to be cemented with a mega-merger between two of the top players in the sector – Dublin-based AerCap and Gecas.

If sealed, the $30bn (€25bn) deal will create by far the single biggest jet lessor in the world with a fleet of as many as 2,000 aircraft.

That will eclipse nearest rivals such as Dublin-headquartered Avolon, which has an owned and managed fleet of 572 aircraft and 270 jets on order. SMBC Aviation, also based in Dublin, has 429 owned and managed aircraft. US-based Air Lease has 413.

