Aer Lingus top brass see total pay exceed €6m

The increase comes as staff members continue to push for a share of the profits at the carrier.

The bulk of the money - €4.29m - was paid to directors including former CEO Stephen Kavanagh.

He was succeeded in January this year by Sean Doyle, who joined the airline from British Airways.

While directors' emoulments declined 8pc to €2.79m last year, the total benefits to them paid under long-term incentive schemes edged about 4pc higher to €1.44m.

Directors who also benefited from last year's pay round included Aer Lingus chief financial officer Rachel Izzard, as well as former chief operating officer Mike Rutter.

Mr Rutter left the carrier in September and was succeeded on an interim basis a short time later by Peter O'Neill.

The airline also announced at the time that David Shepherd had been appointed chief commercial officer, joining from the cargo division of Aer Lingus's parent company IAG.

The increase in total remuneration paid to Aer Lingus directors and senior management last year comes as tensions persist between the top brass and staff members over pay.

Last month, Aer Lingus staff rejected an offer of a €300 voucher and a 1pc pay rise that had been proposed last January by the Labour Court, instead of a profit- sharing scheme that has been sought by employees since 2017.

Trade union Siptu has said that the proposed 1pc pay increase "does not come close enough" to meeting the profit-share aspiration.

Aer Lingus employed an average of 2,560 people last year, and paid wages and salaries of almost €227m.

It also made €2.4m in share-based payments to staff, and contributed €19.3m in pension costs.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said additional senior manager members joined in 2018.

She said in 2018, non-pilot staff received a 2.75pc pay increase.

Aer Lingus is in the process of outsourcing its catering unit, creating uncertainty for as many as 200 employees.

The group generated a €305m operating profit last year - a new record for the airline and 13.8pc higher than in 2017. Its revenue rose 8.8pc to €2.02bn.

In the first half of this year, its revenue was 8.1pc higher at €971m, but its operating profit fell by €28m to €78m as costs rose 12.7pc to €893m.

The airline paid a €225m dividend to its immediate UK holding company last year.

That came on top of a €200m dividend that was paid by the Irish airline in 2017 - the first dividend it had paid since it was acquired by IAG in 2015 for €1.36bn.

IAG is headed by former Aer Lingus CEO Willie Walsh.

Since it bought Aer Lingus, IAG has invested heavily in the airline, adding routes, aircraft and staff.

On the basis of return on capital invested, Aer Lingus is the most profitable airline within IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level.

IAG recently agreed to pay €1bn to buy Spain's Air Europa.

