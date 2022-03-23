Aer Lingus takes on yet more state debt in bid to fund its recovery

Aer Lingus has more than doubled its reliance on state-backed lending as it tries to recover from two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

The airline, which is owned by IAG, has agreed a new three-year €200m debt facility with the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), adding to the €150m funding line it set up in December 2020.

The money is being drawn from the €2bn Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund (PSRF) and brings ISIF’s total commitment to Aer Lingus up to €350m.

The structure, pricing and repayment of the arrangement was made on commercial terms, according to the National Treasury Management Agency, which manages the funds.

ISIF invests according to a statutory “double bottom line” mandate to support both economic activity and employment in Ireland.

The NTMA said the Aer Lingus investment would benefit the entire economy by facilitating exporters and foreign direct investment, as well as supporting tourism-based sectors.

“Our Aer Lingus facility will help the airline to enhance Ireland’s global links and make it easier for Irish businesses to access export markets and connect with international customers and investors,” said ISIF director Nick Ashmore.

“Providing debt funding to the Irish aviation sector… will also help Ireland’s hospitality and leisure sectors by supporting a rebound in tourist traffic into Ireland and bringing more customers to these businesses.”

Aer Lingus booked operating losses totalling more than €700m in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic shut down most air travel for months at a time.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Aer Lingus posted a €276m pre-exceptional profit on revenue of €2.1bn.

IAG chief financial officer Steve Gunning said Aer Lingus had the “toughest” 2021 of the group’s airlines, which also include British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

He said Ireland’s peripheral location and strict travel restrictions had made for an extremely difficult operating environment for the carrier.

The airline said earlier in the year it was recruiting 500 people between cabin crew and ground handlers as it prepares for a busier 2022 after axing hundreds of jobs during the Covid crisis.

Chief executive Lynne Embleton said the company was in a good position, despite the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine.

However, she warned shareholders last month that Aer Lingus had taken on “significant debt”, including the State loan facility, during the pandemic to shore up its balance sheet.

The first €150m from ISIF has to be repaid next year. However, the bulk of the debt on Aer Lingus’s books – more than €510m – dates from before the pandemic and is owed to IAG.

The PSRF was set up with an allocation from ISIF’s €8.6bn discretionary fund and is aimed at Irish companies with at least €50m in revenue and 250 employees that have been negatively affected by Covid-19.

The fund has directly invested in some companies, such as Staycity Aparthotels, as well as indirectly funding private equity and venture capital firms that invest in Irish businesses under NTMA mandates.