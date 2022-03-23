| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aer Lingus takes on yet more state debt in bid to fund its recovery

Fund says the loan will also help Ireland’s hospitality and leisure sectors by supporting a rebound in tourist traffic

Aer Lingus jet gets ready for takeoff at Heathrow. Photograph: Matthew Lloyd Expand

Close

Aer Lingus jet gets ready for takeoff at Heathrow. Photograph: Matthew Lloyd

Aer Lingus jet gets ready for takeoff at Heathrow. Photograph: Matthew Lloyd

Aer Lingus jet gets ready for takeoff at Heathrow. Photograph: Matthew Lloyd

Jon Ihle

Aer Lingus has more than doubled its reliance on state-backed lending as it tries to recover from two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

The airline, which is owned by IAG, has agreed a new three-year €200m debt facility with the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), adding to the €150m funding line it set up in December 2020.

Related topics

More On Aer Lingus

Most Watched

Privacy